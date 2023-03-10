Japanese companies are ramping up efforts to collect old cosmetics and recycle them into goods of higher value, such as crayons.
Although cosmetics are harder to recycle than clothing due to their wide variety, retailers and manufacturers have started to take serious steps to use old cosmetics for other purposes in ways deemed less harmful to the environment.
Japan is set to ease its COVID-19 face mask guidance Monday, likely increasing opportunities for people to wear makeup.
