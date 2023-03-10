  • Although harder to recycle than clothing, old cosmetics may soon be 'upcycled' into high-end crayons and other goods. | REUTERS
    Although harder to recycle than clothing, old cosmetics may soon be 'upcycled' into high-end crayons and other goods. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Japanese companies are ramping up efforts to collect old cosmetics and recycle them into goods of higher value, such as crayons.

Although cosmetics are harder to recycle than clothing due to their wide variety, retailers and manufacturers have started to take serious steps to use old cosmetics for other purposes in ways deemed less harmful to the environment.

Japan is set to ease its COVID-19 face mask guidance Monday, likely increasing opportunities for people to wear makeup.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW