Japan, South Korea and the United States are arranging to hold working-level defense talks in Washington in mid-April to pave the way for enabling real-time information sharing about North Korea’s ballistic missile launches, a government source said Wednesday.
Last year, the leaders of the three countries agreed to take steps to swiftly share information about Pyongyang’s missile launches, but they have yet to begin a full-fledged discussion due to fraught ties between Tokyo and Seoul.
On Monday, however, South Korea announced its solution to a wartime labor compensation dispute with Japan, prompting the three nations to accelerate their defense cooperation to tackle growing security threats from the North, the source said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.