With world leaders set to gather in Hiroshima for May’s Group of Seven summit, a culinary academy is aiming to make local favorite okonomiyaki pancakes a global hit — with a few new twists that pay homage to member countries’ cuisine.

A U.S.-style burger okonomiyaki and another featuring a German sausage and sauerkraut are among the variations that organizers hope will prove beguiling enough to convince the deluge of summit-related visitors to take the recipes home.

A typical Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki involves layering wheat flour, cabbage, yakisoba noodles, pork and other ingredients that are cooked on an iron plate. The finished product is then doused in sauce and other toppings as per the diner’s choice.