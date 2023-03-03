As Asia’s “Quad” powers search for ways to define the group, Japan’s foreign minister has offered a model — The Beatles.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, an avid music fan, drew the parallel to the Fab Four on Friday, as he met his Quad counterparts from the United States, Australia and India in New Delhi.

“This is kind of a band like The Beatles. The members are fixed and they always play together (for over) 10 years,” Hayashi said.