    (From left) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend "the Quad" foreign ministerial session in New Delhi on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

New Delhi – As Asia’s “Quad” powers search for ways to define the group, Japan’s foreign minister has offered a model — The Beatles.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, an avid music fan, drew the parallel to the Fab Four on Friday, as he met his Quad counterparts from the United States, Australia and India in New Delhi.

“This is kind of a band like The Beatles. The members are fixed and they always play together (for over) 10 years,” Hayashi said.

