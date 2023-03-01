A foreign cruise ship docked in the city of Shizuoka on Wednesday to become the first such vessel to arrive in Japan in about three years following a government-mandated suspension of cruises in the wake of the COVID-hit Diamond Princess.

The Amadea’s stop at the port of Shimizu was the first of 212 vessels scheduled to arrive in the country in 2023, with some ships expected to make multiple port calls.

The Amadea, operated by German firm Phoenix Reisen, with its approximately 500 passengers and 300 crew, docked around 8 a.m. in clear weather with nearby Mount Fuji in view. It was welcomed by a taiko drumming performance that included some musicians from the local area.