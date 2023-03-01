A man in western Japan was sentenced Tuesday to a suspended prison term for computer fraud after an error saw him receive ¥46.3 million in COVID-19 relief money from his town — which he then sent on to a separate account to gamble in online casinos.

The Yamaguchi District Court gave Sho Taguchi a prison term of three years, suspended for five years. The 25-year-old made the transfer after the town of Abu in 2022 mistakenly sent him the sum instead of the planned ¥100,000.

“The defendant committed a crime in order to be in position to gamble in online casinos, and displays an attitude that makes light of the law,” Judge Taku Komatsumoto said in handing down the ruling.