Japanese police and telecommunications companies are trying to root out online posts offering shady jobs, which came under the spotlight after a series of robberies across the country.
Many such posts do not explicitly say that they are recruiting people for illegal jobs, which makes it difficult to press criminal charges against the posters.
In February, the National Police Agency (NPA) added online posts hunting for people ready to commit robbery or murder to the list of harmful information subject to requests for deletion.
