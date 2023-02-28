  • The Telegram smartphone app, which was used to coordinate a string of robberies in Japan. | KYODO
    The Telegram smartphone app, which was used to coordinate a string of robberies in Japan. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese police and telecommunications companies are trying to root out online posts offering shady jobs, which came under the spotlight after a series of robberies across the country.

Many such posts do not explicitly say that they are recruiting people for illegal jobs, which makes it difficult to press criminal charges against the posters.

In February, the National Police Agency (NPA) added online posts hunting for people ready to commit robbery or murder to the list of harmful information subject to requests for deletion.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW