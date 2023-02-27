Japan is eager to attract more highly skilled foreign workers, with the government having announced new visa pathways earlier this month. But recruitment companies say the latest move is unlikely to make much of a difference for such foreign workers amid a competitive global job market.

The government has said it will introduce new rules that simplify the application process for “highly skilled professional” visas beginning in April. It will also grant an extended two-year period of stay to graduates from top foreign universities — mostly in Western countries — as they search for employment in Japan.

“The new system will lead to a reinvigoration of our economy as we accept more highly skilled workers contributing to innovation in academic research and the industrial economy,” Justice Minister Ken Saito said earlier this month. “It compares well with other countries.”