  • The Immigration Services Agency says it will introduce two visa categories in April to make it easier for highly skilled professionals from overseas to find work in Japan. | GETTY IMAGES
The Justice Ministry announced on Friday that it will roll out new immigration pathways targeting high-income earners and graduates of high-ranking foreign universities as the global race for talented workers intensifies.

Immigration Services Agency officials said on Thursday that its intent is to “simplify” the process and add incentives in order to attract “top-level” talent to Japan.

The new immigration pathways, to be implemented in April following a public comment process, are called the Japan System for Special Highly Skilled Professionals (J-Skip) and the Japan System for Future Creation Individual Visa (J-Find).

