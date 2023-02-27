Toyota said on Monday that its global sales for January fell 5.6% from a year earlier to 709,870 vehicles, marking the second straight month of decline amid a semiconductor shortage and shorter business days in China.

The global chip shortage continued to hit the world’s largest automaker while the Lunar New Year holiday period in China, which fell in January this year, cut operating hours at its dealers, the Japanese firm said.

Overseas sales fell 9.7% to 579,652 units as the figure for the Chinese market, also hit by the termination of economic stimulus measures to promote purchase of new cars, plunged 23.5%. The North American market saw a 12.8% fall due to a decline in inventories.