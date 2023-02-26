  • Kimi Oda (right) chats with postmaster Kohei Nakada in January at the Nyushita Post Office, which hosts an unmanned retail space, in Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture. | KYODO
    Kimi Oda (right) chats with postmaster Kohei Nakada in January at the Nyushita Post Office, which hosts an unmanned retail space, in Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture. | KYODO
MIYAZAKI – As Japan continues to experience a population drain in rural areas, many post offices have begun hosting unmanned retail spaces inside their facilities to support older residents who cannot travel long distances to shop.

Some 3,000 of the roughly 24,000 post offices nationwide have embraced the service, stocking vegetables, daily necessities and other items.

In the town of Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, elderly people gather at the Nyushita Post Office before noon.

