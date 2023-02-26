MIYAZAKI – As Japan continues to experience a population drain in rural areas, many post offices have begun hosting unmanned retail spaces inside their facilities to support older residents who cannot travel long distances to shop.
Some 3,000 of the roughly 24,000 post offices nationwide have embraced the service, stocking vegetables, daily necessities and other items.
In the town of Misato, Miyazaki Prefecture, elderly people gather at the Nyushita Post Office before noon.
