North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilized young laborers to launch a new housing project in Pyongyang, state media said on Sunday, as he pushes for an ambitious plan to build 50,000 homes in the capital despite deepening economic hardships.

Kim attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project in Pyongyang’s Sopo district on Saturday with thousands of young laborers, the official KCNA news agency reported.

In 2021, Kim unveiled a plan to build 50,000 new homes in Pyongyang by 2025, and state media reported the completion of the first 10,000 new apartments last year, including a 80-floor skyscraper.