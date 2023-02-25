Ottawa’s renowned Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest natural ice skating rink, will not open this season for the first time due to a lack of ice, its operator said on Friday, blaming the closure on climate change.

The 7.8 kilometer Rideau Canal Skateway, first opened over 50 years ago, is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Canadian capital that is a top attraction for skating enthusiasts seeking outdoor thrills during Canada’s usually biting cold winters.

The National Capital Commission (NCC), which maintains and operates the rink, said that although they have been assessing and preparing for the impacts of climate change, their efforts to open the rink this season have “come to an end.”