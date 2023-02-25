Not every unidentified spherical object in sight is a spying device, people.
Case in point: A giant metal ball that washed up on a Japanese beach, drawing suspicion from authorities and wonder from the public this week.
After the rusty yellowish sphere, about the size of a wrecking ball, drifted ashore in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, officials in helmets and hazmat suits cordoned off the area, even planting a traffic cone on the sand to ward people off. That led to speculation that it might be an old seaborne mine or some sort of instrument of espionage.
