    A large metallic object that washed up on shore last week in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture. | KYODO
Not every unidentified spherical object in sight is a spying device, people.

Case in point: A giant metal ball that washed up on a Japanese beach, drawing suspicion from authorities and wonder from the public this week.

After the rusty yellowish sphere, about the size of a wrecking ball, drifted ashore in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, officials in helmets and hazmat suits cordoned off the area, even planting a traffic cone on the sand to ward people off. That led to speculation that it might be an old seaborne mine or some sort of instrument of espionage.

