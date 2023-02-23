A 30-year-old giant panda and his 8-year-old female twins arrived in China on Wednesday night after spending years at a zoo in western Japan under a joint breeding program between the two countries.

Eimei and twins Ouhin and Touhin flew from Kansai Airport in Osaka Prefecture on a charter plane after they had been transported from Adventure World zoo and amusement park in Wakayama Prefecture.

Their next home will be at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan Province, southwestern China.