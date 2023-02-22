  • Kyodo

Japan Post said Tuesday it will cease sales later this year of its aerograms and postcards that can be sent internationally for a low fixed price, amid falling usage in the digital age.

A Japan Post aerogram, sales of which will end in September | KYODO
For years, the company’s international aerograms and postcards have allowed senders in Japan to convey messages to people abroad for just ¥90 ($0.70) and ¥70, respectively.

