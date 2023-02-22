Japan Post said Tuesday it will cease sales later this year of its aerograms and postcards that can be sent internationally for a low fixed price, amid falling usage in the digital age.
For years, the company’s international aerograms and postcards have allowed senders in Japan to convey messages to people abroad for just ¥90 ($0.70) and ¥70, respectively.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.