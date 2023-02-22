Japan will seek the endorsement of the Group of Seven nations for its plan to discharge treated water from its crippled nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture into the Pacific Ocean when it hosts a meeting of the group’s energy ministers in April, government sources said Wednesday.

The government is seeking to include a phrase that says the G7 members “welcome” its “transparent” approach toward the disposal of the treated water in a document to be released after the April 15-16 gathering in Sapporo, the sources said.

The move reflects the government’s attempts to promote a narrative about the safety of the treated water, which contains low-level concentrations of tritium, as Japanese fishing communities remain opposed to the plan and neighboring countries China and South Korea have expressed concerns.