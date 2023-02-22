Japanese companies have been rushing to raise pay outside of shuntō spring wage talks as they compete for skilled personnel to achieve sustainable growth.

Executives are concerned over an outflow of workers from Japan, where average pay is lower than in the United States, Europe, South Korea and elsewhere due to deflation and weak economic growth.

This year’s shuntō talks are underway at many major companies. The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the umbrella body for labor unions across the country, is calling for a wage raise of about 5%.