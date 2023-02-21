  • A drill rig in Deadhorse, Alaska. As quickly as the national craziness over downed objects began, the United States called off the search, leaving answers encased in Arctic ice and under the whitecaps of Lake Huron. | BRIAN ADAMS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
DEADHORSE, Alaska – The U.S. military is capable of many things, but finding the remnants of an unidentified flying object scattered across a blinding expanse of Arctic ice in minus-30-degree weather using six available hours of daylight is not one of them.

The search for a downed UFO began and ended near this oil-camp town at the frozen edge of the world, where Navy pilots flying P-8 Poseidons finally gave up on Friday, ending their mission with no answers.

Hours later and about 500 miles away, Canadian forces searching for the shreds of a second object in the Yukon Territory retreated empty-handed. The same thing happened on Lake Huron, where Coast Guard captains docked their boats without finding whatever it was that F-22 fighter pilots shot out of the sky with a $400,000 Sidewinder missile. (The pilots actually shot two missiles; the first one missed.)

