    Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto works at his studio in Tokyo in December 2016. | KYODO
Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto, well known for his works “Space Battleship Yamato” and the series “Galaxy Express 999,” died of acute heart failure at a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13, his company announced Monday. He was 85.

A private funeral was held with next of kin. The ceremony was hosted by his wife, Miyako Maki, a former manga artist notable for creating the illustration for the dress-up doll Licca-chan, the Japanese equivalent of Barbie.

“Manga artist Leiji Matsumoto has departed for the sea of stars,” an official statement from his company said — tying in with how many of his works were set in space.

