Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is eager to participate in a Group of Seven online summit on Feb. 24 — the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country — in which G7 leaders are expected to confirm their unity in tackling Russia’s aggression against its neighbor.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited Zelenskyy to the video summit, a Japanese government source said Thursday.

The virtual meeting comes as Japan is consolidating relations with other G7 nations ahead of an in-person summit in Hiroshima in May. At the same time, fears are mounting that Russia will launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine in the spring.