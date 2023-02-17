Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday stepped up efforts to dispel intensifying criticism of his government’s stance toward sexual minorities by giving a female politician a new post in charge of advocating their rights.

During a meeting with members of groups supporting LGBTQ people, Kishida also apologized for remarks made by a former close aide that cast the spotlight on the issue in Japan, describing them as “extremely inappropriate.”

Kishida said Masako Mori will take up the new role as she is also special advisor to the prime minister on women’s empowerment. Mori, an Upper House lawmaker from the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, headed by the premier, previously served as justice minister.