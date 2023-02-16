Raising the child care budget is now one of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s pet projects. But despite the prime minister’s remark at a Lower House Budget Committee meeting Wednesday that he hopes to double spending by increasing the related budget to 4% of gross domestic product, a government spokesman toned down that statement Thursday.
“He did not refer to the ratio of family-related social spending to GDP as the basis for considering a future doubling of family-related social spending,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a news conference.
Details of Kishida’s proposal — and how to pay for any increases — have become a hotly debated topic as Japan looks ahead to key local elections in April.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.