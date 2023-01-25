Japan’s main opposition party grilled Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a parliament questioning session Wednesday, with attacks on his controversial plans for defense spending, nuclear power and child care.
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Kenta Izumi blasted the prime minister for deciding on a tax hike to pay for an increase in defense spending without parliamentary discussion. He called on Kishida to hold a snap election before any tax hikes take place.
“The prime minister’s decision was reckless,” Izumi said.
