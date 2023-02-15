Japan is considering relaxing requirements for using weapons against aircraft violating the country’s airspace amid questions over how Tokyo can respond to incursions by suspected Chinese spy balloons and other unmanned aircraft.

On Wednesday, the government informed a ruling Liberal Democratic Party panel on defense that it was considering the move. Japan is currently only permitted under law to take “necessary measures” — interpreted as the use of weapons — in cases of self-defense or emergency evacuation, but the LDP is weighing expanding this in order to ensure air traffic safety.

Any changes, which would come amid the proliferation of unmanned aircraft for military use, could be made through a reinterpretation of the law, rather than the time-consuming process of amending it.