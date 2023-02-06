When the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend, it prompted many to wonder: Could something similar happen in Japan?

Under law, Japan can scramble fighter jets to deal with any foreign intrusion into its airspace — from fighter jets and drones to balloons and other “aircraft.”

“If (an object), even if it’s a foreign balloon, intrudes our airspace without permission, it would be considered a violation of our airspace, which we would counter with measures such as scrambling fighters,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said during a regular news conference Monday.