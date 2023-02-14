Japan is considering making a package purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States in fiscal 2023, which starts in April, a government source said Monday, instead of its initial plan of buying them over the next several years.

The move apparently reflects that Tokyo wants to put the U.S.-developed long-range missiles into practical use as soon as possible to enhance the nation’s deterrence as it faces rapidly growing military threats from China and North Korea, the source said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration is also eying consultations with the U.S. to explore the possibility of moving the start of the missiles’ deployment in the country forward from the currently scheduled fiscal 2026, according to the source.