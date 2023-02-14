Topographic features within a seafloor formation in the Pacific Ocean named after Godzilla will now also bear the names of the fictional monster’s body parts, the Japan Coast Guard said Tuesday.

Following the approval by the Sub-Committee on Undersea Features Names on Monday, the names of 14 individual topographic features within the Godzilla Megamullion Province including Hat Ridge, West Hipbone Rise and Neck Peak, will be officially used in nautical charts and papers.

The ridged submarine topography, said to resemble Godzilla sleeping face down, is located around 600 kilometers southeast of Okinotorishima island, the southernmost point of Japanese territory.