  • A vehicle from a child care facility in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, in which a 3-year-old girl died in September after being left behind inside. | KYODO
The government will make it mandatory, beginning in April, for kindergartens and other day care facilities to install safety devices on buses for children to prevent them from being left behind alone.

The new rule follows a series of incidents in which preschoolers were left unattended inside buses or other vehicles, with some of the cases resulting in deaths.

The government will also boost subsidies to nurseries that increase the number of teachers to help prevent such incidents.

