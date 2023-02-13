Legislation that would promote understanding of the LGBTQ community in Japan has once again been pushed to the front of the political agenda, following discriminatory comments made by a former secretary to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

While Kishida has indicated he favors early passage of the bill, which was shelved two years ago just before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, opposition from within his own party could make it difficult for the legislation to clear parliament before the May Group of Seven summit in Kishida’s hometown of Hiroshima.

But the prime minister is under growing political pressure to get it done. Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi wants it to be passed in time for the May 19-21 G7 summit. Major opposition parties like the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai also support the bill.