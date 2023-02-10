Washington must commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against China as Beijing seeks to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world’s most influential power, U.S. Senate Democrats said on Thursday.

The majority Democratic staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued the report almost exactly a year after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration released its strategy to modernize alliances in the region, strengthen emerging partnerships and invest in relationships.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Robert Menendez, is expected to discuss the report at a hearing on Thursday where Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will testify on China policy.