In a shocking twist just days before an official announcement, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to recommend economist Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, media reports said Friday, four days after it was reported that Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya had been the government’s pick.

Amamiya, viewed as a frontrunner for the position for his extensive experience crafting the bank’s strategies and policies, reportedly turned down the position.

Kishida conveyed his decision to ruling coalition lawmakers, NHK said, adding that Shinichi Uchida, the central bank’s executive director, and Ryozo Himino, former chief of the Financial Services Agency, will both be appointed to deputy governor positions.