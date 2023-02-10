Honda on Friday posted a better-than-expected 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit, as a weak yen helped offset rising raw material costs and lower vehicle production and sales amid shortages of computer chips.
Operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31 stood at ¥280.4 billion ($2.13 billion). That compared with an average estimate of ¥239.4 billion in a poll of 11 analysts by Refinitiv, and a ¥229.4 billion operating profit the same period a year earlier.
The automaker faced setbacks in China from the spread of COVID-19 and the chip shortage in the third quarter that extended into January, with some of its dealers temporarily closing.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.