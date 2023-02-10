Honda on Friday posted a better-than-expected 22% rise in third-quarter operating profit, as a weak yen helped offset rising raw material costs and lower vehicle production and sales amid shortages of computer chips.

Operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31 stood at ¥280.4 billion ($2.13 billion). That compared with an average estimate of ¥239.4 billion in a poll of 11 analysts by Refinitiv, and a ¥229.4 billion operating profit the same period a year earlier.

The automaker faced setbacks in China from the spread of COVID-19 and the chip shortage in the third quarter that extended into January, with some of its dealers temporarily closing.