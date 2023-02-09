Two more men suspected of being behind a string of robberies across Japan were taken into police custody aboard a plane while in transit to Tokyo on Thursday following their deportation from the Philippines.

The arrival of Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, marked the completion of the handover of four suspects Tokyo police had sought from the Southeast Asian country, where they were detained on local charges.

Watanabe and Kojima are suspected of stealing two cash cards in November 2019, part of a scam targeting elderly people in Japan.