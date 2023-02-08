A volcano on Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture erupted Wednesday, with a local weather observatory warning those within a 2-kilometer radius against pyroclastic flows and falling rocks.

The eruption at the Showa crater, the first since April 2018, was observed at 10:52 a.m., with plumes rising to 1,000 meters noted at 11:10 a.m., according to the Kagoshima Meteorological Office.

The meteorological office said it had detected a slight swelling of the mountain from around Jan. 14. Whether the movement is connected to the eruption is unknown, although the likelihood of a larger explosion increases when the swelling suddenly subsides.