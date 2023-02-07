As COVID-19 restrictions subside, employees and employers are navigating what the future of work looks like. While some companies have embraced flexibility as part of their ethos, others have taken a staunch in-office approach.

That tension is playing out in Asia: Japan’s NTT has phased out remote work, while Yahoo Japan announced last year that it would allow its employees to live anywhere in the country — at the time, 90% of its employees were working remotely.

Across India and Singapore, the picture is much the same, with hybrid and in-office pushes growing more common. And if anything, the pushback against remote work is stronger in Asia than elsewhere.