As COVID-19 restrictions subside, employees and employers are navigating what the future of work looks like. While some companies have embraced flexibility as part of their ethos, others have taken a staunch in-office approach.
That tension is playing out in Asia: Japan’s NTT has phased out remote work, while Yahoo Japan announced last year that it would allow its employees to live anywhere in the country — at the time, 90% of its employees were working remotely.
Across India and Singapore, the picture is much the same, with hybrid and in-office pushes growing more common. And if anything, the pushback against remote work is stronger in Asia than elsewhere.
