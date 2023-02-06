  • Used nuclear fuel in a storage pool at the Orano nuclear waste reprocessing plant in La Hague, near Cherbourg, France, on Jan. 17. | REUTERS
LA HAGUE, France – At a nuclear waste site in Normandy, robotic arms guided by technicians behind a protective shield maneuver a pipe that will turn radioactive chemicals into glass as France seeks to make safe the byproducts of its growing reliance on atomic power.

The fuel-cooling pools in La Hague, on the country’s northwestern tip, could be full by the end of the decade, and state-owned Orano, which runs them, says the government needs to outline a long-term strategy to modernize its ageing facilities no later than 2025.

While more nuclear energy can help France and other countries to reduce planet-warming emissions, environmental campaigners say it replaces one problem with another.

