With the United States and China seemingly unwilling to compromise on thorny issues, the world’s two superpowers are set to test the limits of their diplomatic engagement during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s imminent visit to Beijing.

The trip, expected to take place from Sunday to Monday, is aimed at finding ways to keep tensions in check, promote dialogue and set up guardrails to prevent the rapidly deteriorating relationship — marked by intensifying geopolitical rivalry and competition — from veering into crisis or even conflict.

It is also meant to help maintain the momentum built at the Bali meeting in November between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the two sides agreed to increase dialogue and keep lines of communication open.