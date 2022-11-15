  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during their first in-person meeting since Biden took office, in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
With U.S.-China relations descending into dangerous territory, the leaders of the world’s two superpowers sought to clear the air and chart a new path forward in their first in-person summit meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

But while the “blunt” talks on Monday marked a positive — if modest — step forward, the million-dollar question is whether that momentum can be sustained, as key challenges remain.

