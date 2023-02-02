Cases of long COVID-19 are posing a new and growing challenge for medical experts, even as the eighth pandemic wave — during which the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths were recorded — appears to have peaked in recent days.
While there are still many unknowns about the disease and how its persistent form should be treated, recent Japan-based research has highlighted the aftereffects COVID-19 has on mental health.
A survey of around 4,000 infected people conducted by the city of Toyonaka in Osaka Prefecture, Osaka University and medical startup Buzzreach, released in December, found that 5.2% of the respondents had at least one symptom lingering after one month, while 3.7% did two months later. Three out of four respondents were believed to have been infected with the omicron variant.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.