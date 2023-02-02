Tokyo and Manila are working out details for the deportation of four Japanese believed to be behind a string of robberies across Japan, investigative sources said Thursday, with the deportation potentially coming as soon as next week.

Japanese police have been requesting the transfer of the suspects from Manila, where they are being detained. The Philippine justice chief has expressed hope to resolve the matter, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. set to visit Japan from Wednesday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has also told reporters that the Philippines is seeking to deport all four suspects together.