Complete with emerald green manicured hedges, giant bulbous toadstools and spinning gold coins, Super Nintendo World is gearing up to open in California on Feb. 17 as the company continues its push to diversify its offerings and better harness its treasure trove of intellectual property.

Nintendo, which made its first foray into theme parks in Osaka in 2021, also has themed areas under construction in Singapore and Florida, all in partnership with Universal.

The U.S. is a natural market for Nintendo — when the company’s handheld offering Game Boy arrived in America in 1989, it was an explosive success, selling 1 million units in just a few weeks, and the company continues to enjoy a strong grip on the country’s gaming sector.