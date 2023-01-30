Russia’s hunt for weapons to fire at Ukraine could provide a lifeline for North Korea, where even a relatively modest arms deal would help lift the country’s cash-starved and stagnant economy into growth.

The U.S. made fresh accusations this month that Kim Jong Un is providing arms and ammunition to aid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, including sending shells and rockets. While the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said the weapons won’t do much to alter the battlefield, the sales would open a new stream of revenue to a country isolated from much of world trade.

While North Korea has denied the U.S. allegations of arms transfers, any such deal would be well timed for Kim. His border closures during the pandemic pushed North Korea’s already anemic economy into one of its biggest contractions in decades.