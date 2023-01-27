Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones on Thursday, killing at least 11 people, according to officials, after Western allies pledged tanks to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow’s invasion.

Air raid alarms sounded across Ukraine as people headed to work. In the capital Kyiv, crowds took cover for a time in underground metro stations.

“Not a single room is left intact, everything got hit,” said Halyna Panosyan, 67, surveying twisted sheets of corrugated metal, crumpled masonry and a large missile crater outside her ruined house in Hlevakha near Kyiv.