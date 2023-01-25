Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, known for being gaffe-prone, on Wednesday urged the government against excessive support for Ukraine, saying Russia will not lose its ongoing war in the Eastern European nation.

“I wonder why” Japan has put in “such a big effort to support Ukraine,” the 85-year-old member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said in a speech at a reception, adding that Tokyo “had built relations” with Moscow, which invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

“It is unthinkable that Russia would lose the war. If that happened, something harder would happen,” said Mori, who was active in strengthening bilateral ties with Russia through talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.