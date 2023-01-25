The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the vote-value disparity between densely and sparsely populated districts in the 2021 Lower House election — 2.08 times — was constitutional.

The top court decision followed 16 conflicting rulings from lower courts, with plaintiffs demanding that the outcome of the House of Representatives election held on Oct. 31, 2021, be nullified.

Among the 15 justices of the top court’s Grand Bench, 14 ruled the 2021 Lower House election was constitutional, while one said it was unconstitutional.