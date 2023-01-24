  • Three tiny specks — smaller than the diameter of a hair — from an asteroid called Itokawa hold billions of years of history that reveal some of the secrets of asteroids, new research says. | ISAS / JAXA
    Three tiny specks — smaller than the diameter of a hair — from an asteroid called Itokawa hold billions of years of history that reveal some of the secrets of asteroids, new research says. | ISAS / JAXA
  • SHARE

The specks are tiny. No, really tiny. Smaller than the diameter of a hair. But they hold billions of years of history that reveal some of the secrets of asteroids.

The three minute particles from an asteroid called Itokawa show some of these space rocks are vastly older than was thought, and are much tougher.

And that could mean we need bolder ways to prevent catastrophic collisions with Earth, according to research published Tuesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED