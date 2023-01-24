  • Seagull26 electric bikes that provide motor assistance to go beyond the allowed speed limit are shown to the media by the Kyoto Prefectural Police on Jan. 16. | KYODO
Electric bikes have become a reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation for many in Japan, especially for those in need of an extra push while hauling small children or a load of groceries up a steep slope.

But when police began looking into a case of electric bicycles that broke the legal speed limit, the move caused concern both for sellers and owners of electric bicycles — which have been prevalent in recent years — regarding the laws and regulations surrounding the high-tech bikes.

Here is what happened and the regulations pertaining to electric bikes in Japan:

