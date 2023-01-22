The cost of sending a student to an international school has declined over the past few years in Japan, according to new research by the International Schools Database.

The research team — which aims to help both expat and local parents when choosing international schools for their children — ranked cities globally and by continent in terms of the price of one full term for a 6-year-old.

According to this year’s numbers, the median price of a Tokyo school decreased by over $2,000 from the survey conducted last year to $15,254 (about ¥1.97 million at current exchange rates), shifting the city from 8th to 10th place among Asian cities and regions and from 17th to 20th globally. Since 2019, the median has declined almost $3,000.