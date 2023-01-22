New York – From CNN to the Washington Post, U.S. media are facing tough times, as a series of outlets have announced layoffs this winter amid fears of an economic downturn.
Vox Media, owner of the Vox and The Verge websites as well as the landmark New York Magazine and its online platforms, announced Friday it was letting go 7% of its staff.
The news follows layoffs at CNN, NBC, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and other outlets.
